Action taken in Kacha area, drug test to begin in edu institutions from July 01: Sharjeel

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that Police and Rangers had taken a joint action in Kacha area against dacoits in view of two meetings chaired by the President Asif Ali Zardari on law and order situation.
He said that they would be in position to launch a drug-test campaign in educational institutions from July 01.
While talking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, the Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that all departments including Police had presented their performance to the President.
He said that the operation against dacoits would continue.
He said that if the dacoits, who were not involved in serious crimes should surrender and the government could negotiate with them to make them a good person.
Sharjeel said that those dacoits, who had been caught would also be given a chance to choose a good path.
Replying to a question regarding launching a drug-test campaign in the educational institutions of the province, he said that they would be in position to begin the campaign from July 01.
Responding to a query, he said that reconciliation committees should be formed on tribal disputes to put them to an end.
He said that the lives of innocent people had lost in tribal disputes.
Responding to a query, he said that no relief to be given to those, who continue selling drugs as the policy was based on zero tolerance.
Sharjeel said that the message of President Asif Ali Zardari's meetings was clear that criminals should lay down their weapons.
Answering a question, he said that there had also been a discussion on street crime in Karachi and the crime data of January could be compared with the data of May and it was clear that the situation had improved on street crime.
He said that the provincial government had issued orders for modern police weapons, those weapons had started arriving.
Due to the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari, the morale of the policemen was improving.
Replying to another question, he said that the provincial government had set up heatwave camps to provide relief to the people and the people had been informed regarding precautionary measures.
He said that meetings had also been held in connection with rain emergency across the Sindh province and the administration was fully prepared to this effect.
The minister said that there was a dire need of harmony and unity in the country.
