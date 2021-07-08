UrduPoint.com
Action Taken On 223 Applications Of Expats In Kasur

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was informed on Thursday that so far 302 applications had been received from overseas Pakistanis in the district, out of which 223 had been resolved, while nine others would be disposed of soon.

The DOPC was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull and Chairman Committee Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed at the DC Office Committee Room, here on Thursday.

Also, the meeting was informed, there were 59 petitions, which were pending with different courts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Dr Rabia Riyasat, Member Committee Qaiser Ayub Sheikh, officers of various departments, petitioner overseas Pakistanis and their representatives were present.

"Pakistanis living abroad are our precious assets, and the role of Pakistanis abroad in the development of country's economy cannot be ignored," she added.

