Action To Be Intensified Against Illegal Organ Transplants In Punjab

Thu 18th February 2021

Action to be intensified against illegal organ transplants in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that action will be intensified against illegal transplants and no one will be spared involved in such crime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that action will be intensified against illegal transplants and no one will be spared involved in such crime.

She was chairing the 16th meeting of monitoring body of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Thursday.

She informed that strict action had been taken against people involved in the illegal transplants in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

She ordered to publish an advertisement for the appointment of new DG of the department on immediate basis.

A six-member committee has been constituted to oversee human organs donation in the meeting.

The Minister took a performance review of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation as the PHOTA officials presented agenda items of the meeting. The Health Minister granted approval for setting up of an office in Faisalabad and budget for the year 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Silwat Saeed, Dr. Mohammad Yasir Khan, Mian Zahid ur Rehman, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Dr. Aliya Khalil, Dr. Izhar Ahmed, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Anwar Janjua and officials of the Punjab Organ Transplantation Authority.

More Stories From Pakistan

