Action to be taken against all schools with below 50% result in SSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Department of education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to take immediate action against all those educational institutions giving less than 50 percent results.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the department directed all the Chairman of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Educations (BISEs) including Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar and Swat to submit a list of all the schools, both male and female who have below 50 percent result in the SSC Annual-I Examination-2023.

A notification further stated that action would be taken against all those schools, both male and female, with unsatisfactory performance in the matriculation examination.

The Chairman of the BISEs has given one week for the submission of the list of the educational institutes giving less than 50% results.