Action to be taken against corrupt govt employees: Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the Tapedar and government officials on the poor performance and complaints filed against them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the Tapedar and government officials on the poor performance and complaints filed against them.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of the Tapedars of the district at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Shoukat Ujjan to submit a report comprising service record and complete list of the Tapedars clearly mentioning their time of postings in respective Tapas.

He told the meeting that a proforma had been made to assess the performance and responsibilities given to the Tapedars by the administration so that their performance could be assessed.

The Names of the growers would be kept in secret who would file complaints against Tapedars who had approached them for taking bribes, DC assured.

He said action would be taken against corrupt government employees and it had already been initiated from Revenue department, adding that corruption would not be tolerated at all costs.

The Deputy Commissioner told the meeting that complaints against corrupt Tapedars had been received from Thana Bola Khan, Manjhand, Kotri and Sehwan talukas and on the basis of complaints action had been taken against five Tapedars.

The DC said two Tapedars were transferred out of the district, one Tapedar had been directed to report to headquarter and two others were transferred to other Tapas in the district.

He vowed to take action against corrupt elements and all government employees who were found to have involved in corrupt practices would be taken to task according to service rules.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner I Shoukat Ujjan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner II Sohail Ahmed Arain, the Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Noor Ahmed Khuhro, the Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwer, all Mukhtiarkars and Tapedars of the district also attended the meeting.