UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action To Be Taken Against Corrupt Govt Employees: Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Action to be taken against corrupt govt employees: Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the Tapedar and government officials on the poor performance and complaints filed against them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the Tapedar and government officials on the poor performance and complaints filed against them.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of the Tapedars of the district at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Shoukat Ujjan to submit a report comprising service record and complete list of the Tapedars clearly mentioning their time of postings in respective Tapas.

He told the meeting that a proforma had been made to assess the performance and responsibilities given to the Tapedars by the administration so that their performance could be assessed.

The Names of the growers would be kept in secret who would file complaints against Tapedars who had approached them for taking bribes, DC assured.

He said action would be taken against corrupt government employees and it had already been initiated from Revenue department, adding that corruption would not be tolerated at all costs.

The Deputy Commissioner told the meeting that complaints against corrupt Tapedars had been received from Thana Bola Khan, Manjhand, Kotri and Sehwan talukas and on the basis of complaints action had been taken against five Tapedars.

The DC said two Tapedars were transferred out of the district, one Tapedar had been directed to report to headquarter and two others were transferred to other Tapas in the district.

He vowed to take action against corrupt elements and all government employees who were found to have involved in corrupt practices would be taken to task according to service rules.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner I Shoukat Ujjan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner II Sohail Ahmed Arain, the Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Noor Ahmed Khuhro, the Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwer, all Mukhtiarkars and Tapedars of the district also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Corruption Poor Jamshoro Kotri Sohail Ahmed All From Government

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

46 minutes ago

Northampton University, University of Karachi like ..

2 seconds ago

Atiq in command in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

3 seconds ago

University of Karachi to discuss Karachi's environ ..

5 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry in ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.