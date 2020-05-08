Action to be taken against elements involved in wheat & sugar crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that action would be taken against those elements found involved in wheat & sugar crisis.

The law would be applied against the responsible elements behind the crisis of wheat & sugar commodity, he stated while talking to private news channel program.

About mishandling of IPPs, he said the government would inquire the matter. To a question about 18th Amendment, he said we wanted to see progress at grassroots level & there was need to have review in the 18th Amend.

Transferring power to tehsil level from provincial level, he said this was the motive of incumbent government behind reviewing the law falling under 18th Amend & NFC award.

Commenting on Kashmir, he said Indian provocative activities in occupied valley of Jammu & Kashmir besides human rights violation, had been exposed before the world.

He said, House of Commons & European Union had also taken interest in HR violation being committed by RSS mindset Modi government.

He said the PTI government had clear mandate regarding across the board accountability.

To another question about PPP criticism against the Center, he said in fact, the PPP leaders had lost credibility due to weak performance in Sindh.

Shah Mahmood said, the Opposition parties must understand that PTI government could not bring changes in 18th Amend without developing consensus & participation of political parties.

He said some 110,000 stranded Pakistanis wanted to return home and we are making efforts in that regard.