Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Cattle Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd)Aurangzeb Haider Khan said that illegal cattle markets set up in across the district would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the cattle market arrangements at his office on Thursday in which officers of concerned departments participated.
The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners should take strict action against cattle sellers who were establishing the illegal sale points in the city.
A workable plan should be formed for the cleaning operation in the three days of Eid and the remains of the sacrificial animals should be removed and destroyed in less than an hour,the DC Aurangzeb Haider Khan said.
He said that the Municipal Corporation, District Council and all MCs should ensure the distribution of bio gradable shopping bags among the citizens and the public should be convinced to keep the animal's wastes at designated places.
All the facilities should be available for the buyers and sellers at the designated cattle markets and sales points and likewise the cleaning arrangements should be ideal at the Eid prayers places,he added.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Chairman Sanghar stress health, education for development5 minutes ago
-
Shibli welcomes increase in minimum wage in budget, stresses more steps for down-trodden5 minutes ago
-
SMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Prayers15 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of ANF jawans offered25 minutes ago
-
District admin imposes section 144 in Lower Dir25 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in four operations25 minutes ago
-
AIOU Sukkur region extends course registration deadline for reappearing in exams35 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested35 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques distributed among flood affectees of Nowshera35 minutes ago
-
MNA hails budget 2024-25 as comprehensive, public friendly35 minutes ago
-
3500 liter adulterated milk wasted45 minutes ago
-
DC visits 'Model Bazar', reviews facilities:45 minutes ago