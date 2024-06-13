Action to be taken against illegal cattle markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd)Aurangzeb Haider Khan said that illegal cattle markets set up in across the district would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the cattle market arrangements at his office on Thursday in which officers of concerned departments participated.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners should take strict action against cattle sellers who were establishing the illegal sale points in the city.

A workable plan should be formed for the cleaning operation in the three days of Eid and the remains of the sacrificial animals should be removed and destroyed in less than an hour,the DC Aurangzeb Haider Khan said.

He said that the Municipal Corporation, District Council and all MCs should ensure the distribution of bio gradable shopping bags among the citizens and the public should be convinced to keep the animal's wastes at designated places.

All the facilities should be available for the buyers and sellers at the designated cattle markets and sales points and likewise the cleaning arrangements should be ideal at the Eid prayers places,he added.