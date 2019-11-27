UrduPoint.com
Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Financing And Leasing Companies In KP

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:57 PM

Action to be taken against illegal financing and leasing companies in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to take action against those leasing and financing companies who are selling property , vehicles and daily usage electronic goods on installments without obtaining license from SECP

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to take action against those leasing and financing companies who are selling property , vehicles and daily usage electronic goods on installments without obtaining license from SECP.

The list of such companies have been prepared and forwarded to FIA and other sensitive departments.

These leasing firms are operating mostly at the vicinities of Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, City Area, Sikandarpura , Hashtnagry and G.T.Road where it operation is kicked off.In this connection , Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) took action against six firms who were doing illegal financing and leasing business and started proceedings to close down these shops.

