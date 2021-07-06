Action to be taken against illegal housing schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch on Tuesday said legal action will be taken against illegal housing societies and builders who fail to provide facilities in their newly built societies. He said this in a meeting of officers of the Local Government Department and Municipal Corporations of South Punjab.

He said said that according to the future requirements, civic amenities should be included in housing schemes and facilities including a park, sewerage system, mosque, clean water and electricity should be part of new housing schemes.

He said that legal action would be taken against those who defrauded the people and did not provide the said facilities.

He directed the officers of the Municipal Corporation to launch a campaign to end the violations.

He said that planning should be done according to the needs of the future and converting all agricultural lands into commercial housing colonies without approval should be discouraged in all cases.