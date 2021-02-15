UrduPoint.com
Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Housing Societies: DC Abbotabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan on Monday said that action would be taken against all illegal housing societies that undertake construction in haphazard manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan on Monday said that action would be taken against all illegal housing societies that undertake construction in haphazard manner.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting which reviewed issues regarding mushroom growth of illegal housing sites held at DC Office.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters, TMA and other departments. It was decided to provide facilities for pedestrians in Main Bazar Abbottabad under the City Improvement Project.

The meeting was attended by Chairman WASA, Additional Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik, TMA Abbottabad and traffic police officers.

