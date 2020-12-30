Action to be taken against illegal possession on lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari has said that illegal possession on the lands bought from the hard-earned money of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated.

She said that a grand operation would be launched to retrieve lands of overseas Pakistanis from illegal possession and the necessary action to be taken against the culprits.

The list of 261 complaints related to this matter would be forwarded to departments like Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Police, Cooperatives Department, Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment along with District Administration Lahore for expeditious disposal.

These complaints would be resolved on priority basis so that overseas Pakistanis get relief. She expressedthese views while chairing a high-powered meeting at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

Director General OPC Naila Baqil and Director Admn OPC Tayyib Farid were also present.