UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Possession On Lands

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Action to be taken against illegal possession on lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari has said that illegal possession on the lands bought from the hard-earned money of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated.

She said that a grand operation would be launched to retrieve lands of overseas Pakistanis from illegal possession and the necessary action to be taken against the culprits.

The list of 261 complaints related to this matter would be forwarded to departments like Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Police, Cooperatives Department, Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment along with District Administration Lahore for expeditious disposal.

These complaints would be resolved on priority basis so that overseas Pakistanis get relief. She expressedthese views while chairing a high-powered meeting at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

Director General OPC Naila Baqil and Director Admn OPC Tayyib Farid were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Money From

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

19 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

26 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.