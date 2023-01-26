Action to be taken against illegal smuggling of Indian agricultural products: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu

Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law to prevent the illegal smuggling of Indian agricultural products in the border areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law to prevent the illegal smuggling of Indian agricultural products in the border areas of Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate action against the illegal smuggling of any kind of goods.

He said that the process would not only have a bad impact on our local economy but would also harm the local farmers which could not be tolerated in any case.

He emphasized that the movement of illegal agricultural produce smugglers should be closely monitored and effective action should be taken against such elements.

Mir Ziaullah further said that the country's economy was suffering irreparable damage due to smuggling while strict measures against smuggling would increase revenue.