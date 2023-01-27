UrduPoint.com

Action To Be Taken Against Illegal Smuggling Of Indian Agricultural Products: Langu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Action to be taken against illegal smuggling of Indian agricultural products: Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law to prevent the illegal smuggling of Indian agricultural products in the border areas of Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate action against the illegal smuggling of any kind of goods.

He said that the process would not only have a bad impact on our local economy but would also harm the local farmers which could not be tolerated in any case.

He emphasized that the movement of illegal agricultural produce smugglers should be closely monitored and effective action should be taken against such elements.

Mir Ziaullah further said that the country's economy was suffering irreparable damage due to smuggling while strict measures against smuggling would increase revenue.

Related Topics

India Balochistan Border

Recent Stories

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

10 minutes ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

10 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon ..

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.