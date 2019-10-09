Action to be taken against land grabbers: Police Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five land grabbers had been arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Murree, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Five land grabbers had been arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Murree , informed a police spokesman.

He added that police took action against land mafia on directions of SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali.

A case had been registered against the detainees who were identified as Ahsan Akram, Zeeshan Pervaiz, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Nazir and Nazir alias Pappu.

Talking to media, Rai Mazhar said police had booked the accused on charges of blocking road, occupying land illegally and possessing illegal weapons.