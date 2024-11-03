Action to be taken against negligent officials for Gara Mitho incident: DPO

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Usman Bhattani and Deputy Commissioner Tanvireer Khattak visited the family of four children who died after suffering an electric shock in Garah Mitho to offer condolences.

According to the police spokesman, they expressed profound sorrow over the death of children and

DPO said that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident. He assured the grieving family that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

During the visit, Aslam Nawaz Khan further stated that the protection of the public’s life and property was the Primary responsibility of the police and other relevant agencies, and all possible measures would be taken to prevent such incidents.