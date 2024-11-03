Open Menu

Action To Be Taken Against Negligent Officials For Gara Mitho Incident: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Action to be taken against negligent officials for Gara Mitho incident: DPO

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Usman Bhattani and Deputy Commissioner Tanvireer Khattak visited the family of four children who died after suffering an electric shock in Garah Mitho to offer condolences.

According to the police spokesman, they expressed profound sorrow over the death of children and

DPO said that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident. He assured the grieving family that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

During the visit, Aslam Nawaz Khan further stated that the protection of the public’s life and property was the Primary responsibility of the police and other relevant agencies, and all possible measures would be taken to prevent such incidents.

Related Topics

Police Provincial Assembly Visit Died Tank Nawaz Khan Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

18 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

18 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan