Action to be taken against non payment of salaries to private school teachers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer took notice of non payment of salaries to teachers of private schools.

According to official sources, he directed CEO education Authority to take strict action against the owners of the school.

He directed them not to renew registration of such schools, which did not pay salaries to their teachers. No school owner will be allowed to exploit teachers. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner office had received complains about non payment of salaries to teachers of various private schools.