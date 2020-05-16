Action to be taken against persons involved in illegal activities: Chief Engineer

UrduPoint.com
Sat 16th May 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Engr Irshad Ahmed Memon has said on Saturday the government is seriously taking complaints regarding illegal pipes, watercourses and lifting machines used to steal water and deny that to the tail end farms.

While presiding over a meeting at Executive Engineer Sukkur Office, Memon directed the XEN to take strict actions against such elements, involved in illegal activities.

He also asked the irrigation department officials to remove illegal pipes.

He suggested the growers to keep in touch with the Superintendent Engineers and executive engineers to lodge their complaints in this connection.

