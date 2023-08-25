Open Menu

Action To Be Taken Against Power Theft And Non Submission Of Bills: HESCO Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Official

HESCO Sub- Divisional Officer (SDO) Gari Khata Bilawal Rattar Friday said that HESCO will use all resources to ensure hundred percent recovery, as HESCO Chief Muzaffar Ali Abbasi had specially directed to use all efforts for hundred percent recovery. He expressed this while presiding over the meeting held in his office regarding recovery issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :HESCO Sub- Divisional Officer (SDO) Gari Khata Bilawal Rattar Friday said that HESCO will use all resources to ensure hundred percent recovery, as HESCO Chief Muzaffar Ali Abbasi had specially directed to use all efforts for hundred percent recovery. He expressed this while presiding over the meeting held in his office regarding recovery issues.

Chairman Labor Union and Assistant Line Superintendent Iqar Panhwar, General Secretary Labor Union Israr Ahmed, Nadeem Akhtar Memon, Imtiaz Sheikh and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

He said that it was necessary to deal customers with good manners for 100% recovery. He also appealed to the consumers to fully cooperate with HESCO staff and pay their bills and arrears as soon as possible so that HESCO could be able to provide electricity to consumers uninterruptedly.

He further said that action will be taken against those, who were involved in non-submission of electricity bills and power theft and if a HESCO employee is involved, strict action will also be taken against him as per law.

Related Topics

Electricity All Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

2 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expect ..

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

2 minutes ago
 AJK President urges world to take quick effective ..

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

6 minutes ago
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

6 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

23 minutes ago
 Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

6 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

2 minutes ago
 No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation ..

No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan