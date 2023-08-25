Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Official

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :HESCO Sub- Divisional Officer (SDO) Gari Khata Bilawal Rattar Friday said that HESCO will use all resources to ensure hundred percent recovery, as HESCO Chief Muzaffar Ali Abbasi had specially directed to use all efforts for hundred percent recovery. He expressed this while presiding over the meeting held in his office regarding recovery issues.

Chairman Labor Union and Assistant Line Superintendent Iqar Panhwar, General Secretary Labor Union Israr Ahmed, Nadeem Akhtar Memon, Imtiaz Sheikh and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

He said that it was necessary to deal customers with good manners for 100% recovery. He also appealed to the consumers to fully cooperate with HESCO staff and pay their bills and arrears as soon as possible so that HESCO could be able to provide electricity to consumers uninterruptedly.

He further said that action will be taken against those, who were involved in non-submission of electricity bills and power theft and if a HESCO employee is involved, strict action will also be taken against him as per law.