Action to be taken against PTI Chairman under Article 6: Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Friday said that action should be taken against the chairman of PTI under Article 6 because he tried to mislead the nation by telling lies through the cipher.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

He said that the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) created a cipher drama based on lies to hide his politics and tried to save his power by misleading the country and the nation, in which he did not face failure.

Imran Khan compromised on the security of the country for the sake of power and tried to spoil the relations between friendly countries.

Likewise, a false narrative was created in the National Assembly to stop the constitutional process in order to save his politics and power, he claimed.

He said that Chairman PTI was able to become a tech talker but not able to become Prime Minister, the Judiciary Chairman PTI should not be made a ladle.

He said that the situation in Wadh would be controlled soon, the government was aware of the situation in Wadh and we were trying to improve the situation as soon as possible.

In response to a question, he said that Chairman PTI has been guilty of high treason and action should be taken against him under Article 6.