Open Menu

Action To Be Taken Against PTI Chairman Under Article 6: Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Action to be taken against PTI Chairman under Article 6: Babar

Spokesperson of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Friday said that action should be taken against the chairman of PTI under Article 6 because he tried to mislead the nation by telling lies through the cipher

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Friday said that action should be taken against the chairman of PTI under Article 6 because he tried to mislead the nation by telling lies through the cipher.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

He said that the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) created a cipher drama based on lies to hide his politics and tried to save his power by misleading the country and the nation, in which he did not face failure.

Imran Khan compromised on the security of the country for the sake of power and tried to spoil the relations between friendly countries.

Likewise, a false narrative was created in the National Assembly to stop the constitutional process in order to save his politics and power, he claimed.

He said that Chairman PTI was able to become a tech talker but not able to become Prime Minister, the Judiciary Chairman PTI should not be made a ladle.

He said that the situation in Wadh would be controlled soon, the government was aware of the situation in Wadh and we were trying to improve the situation as soon as possible.

In response to a question, he said that Chairman PTI has been guilty of high treason and action should be taken against him under Article 6.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Article 6 Government

Recent Stories

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

9 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

9 minutes ago
 MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HM ..

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

9 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

13 minutes ago
Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

13 minutes ago
 Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of Whi ..

Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

9 minutes ago
 DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan