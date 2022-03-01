Action to be taken against responsible for delaying pension

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed all the federal government agencies to ensure timely payment of pension and retirement dues to the government servants particularly low paid employees.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against responsible for delaying pension.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has also constituted a Monitoring Committee under Ayub Khan Tareen Senior Advisor,Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat which will present a comprehensive report within six weeks by identifying the problems and bottlenecks after meeting the relevant ministries and departments.

He was chairing a meeting with the senior officers of important ministries and AGPR for implementing the recommendations of Pension Committee for redressal of hundreds of complaints regarding delay in payment of the pension.

Earlier on, a committee of Wafaqi Mohtasib had submitted a comprehensive report to improve the pension system, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib urged the heads of institutions to personally monitor the work of the responsible officers and staff in dealing with pension complaints and ensure immediate implementation of its decisions.

During the meeting, he remarked that low paid employees were like our children and there should be no delay in issuance of their pension because they could not meet their household expenses without pension.

He said that the Monitoring Committee would submit a report within six weeks after meeting the senior officers of such organizations against whom there were more complaints. He added that pension was the right of government servants and legal action would be taken for any delay, carelessness and non-implementation of orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.