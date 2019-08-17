Action to be taken against submitters of fake documents: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Inspector General Police Gilgit Baltistan, Sana Ullah Abbasi Saturday said that verification of educational credentials of police force has been underway and afterwards action would be initiated against those found guilty of submitting fake documents.

Talking to media persons in police lines, IGP said that steps have been taken to ensure transparency in recruitment process excluding the chances of injustice to applicants.

He said that recommendations have been forwarded for a post of Additional Inspector General that would help improving the performance and productivity of police.

Praising performance of police force, he said that Gilgit police has drawn appreciation from various circles for its professionalism and dedication.

He said that Gilgit police has made concerted efforts to discourage drug pedaling by establishing check posts on egress and ingress points of the city adding crackdown has been initiated in different cities against smugglers and drug pushers.