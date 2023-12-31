Open Menu

Action To Be Taken Against Those Involved In Aerial Firing On New Year's Night: Jamali

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Action to be taken against those involved in aerial firing on New Year's night: Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Sunday said that on the occasion of New Year, indiscriminate actions would be taken against those who engage in aerial firing, rioting and one-wheeling.

He directed concerned officials that special teams should be formed to prevent one-wheeling, aerial firing during starting of the New Year.

The minister said that dangerous activity against the law in the name of entertainment would be unacceptable saying that protecting the lives of citizens was the priority.

He instructed the law enforcement officers to deploy additional personnel to maintain traffic flow on busy roads and places.

He said that special care should be taken to protect the lives and property of families, women and children on the occasion of New Year's night.

He urged the parents to keep an eye on their children's activities and never let them be a part of any illegal activity.

