Action To Be Taken Against Those Obstructing Petroleum Prices Relief To People: National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday assured the National Assembly that the elements involved in creating hurdles in passing the benefit of reduced prices of petroleum products to masses would be brought to book

Winding up discussion on a motion to express gratitude to the President on his address to both the houses of Parliament, he said, "There is no sympathy in the government for the elements involved in creating hurdles in passing the benefit of reduced prices of petroleum products to masses." Whoever did not allow this relief to reach the people would be held accountable, he added.

He said that Prime Minister had given the biggest relief in Asia to the people in terms of decreasing price of petroleum products. He said that the licences of companies involved in wrongdoing would be revoked.

He said that institutions in the country could be strengthened through legislation not with speeches. He said that the government started reforms in the institutions but status quo started working against it.

The adviser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the directions to immediately formulate a law for prevention of conflict of interest.

The Adviser assured that the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and other institutions would be completed in the most transparent manner and as per the law. He said resources generated would be spent on the welfare of the people.

He said that issue of COVID-19 should not have been politicized, but unfortunately opposition did politics on the deadly disease.

Responding to a point raised by Khawaja Asif, Bawar Awan assured the house that he would personally inquire about the issue that hospitals in Federal capital were admitting sick people while keeping in view their age. He said treatment could not be linked with age limit. He said that the country's health system had ability to entertain aged and senior citizens.

He said credit went to the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for exposing the sugar mafia despite the threat of instability of the government.

He said exposing the mafia involved in the sugar crisis was not the against the country's interest and for the first time, Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf went after the status quo. All the big families were involved in the business of sugar, he added.

The adviser said that sugar was being sold on simple receipts at the end of the the crushing season.

A total of Rs 29 billion of subsidies had been given to sugar mills owners, he added.

During the PTI government, all relevant persons were questioned by the commission on sugar constituted by the prime minister to fix responsibility, he continued.

He said that no government in the past had constituted commission to probe a sugar crisis.

The government was preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of tourism sector in the country, he informed.

He said that madaris were the biggest NGOs working in the country and the teachers imparting education would be taken care of. "I will discuss the issue with the government and concerned departments and they will be included in Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, " he added.

The adviser said that parliamentary committee on COVID-19 was still working. He said that food chain during lockdown worked effectively, adding complete lockdown in the country would have brought negative effect on daily wagers and poor people. He said that cash had been distributed among the people during COVID-19 crisis.

He said that due to efforts of the government, FATA areas were merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces, the areas of FATA were freed from terrorism, he added.

Dr Babar said that there was no "no go area" in the country at present. He told that people in FATA had been given employment in police.

