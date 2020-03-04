UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action To Be Taken Against Those Polluting The Malir River: Ghulam Murtaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:41 PM

Action to be taken against those polluting the Malir River: Ghulam Murtaza

Sindh Minister for Human Resources and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said the action would be taken against those involved in polluting the Malir River (Nadi) so that problems of Malir's farmers could be resolved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Resources and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said the action would be taken against those involved in polluting the Malir River (Nadi) so that problems of Malir's farmers could be resolved.

He said this while talking to Advisor to CM Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab here at his office, said a statement.

On this occasion, Member National Assembly Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Aabadghar Master Siddique Baloch, Noor Hassan Jokhio were also present.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and MNA Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio informed the Advisor on Environment about the loss of agricultural lands due to environmental pollution.

Murtaza Wahab assured Ghulam Murtaza Baloch that action would be taken against those who were found involved in polluting the Malir River and steps would also be taken to prevent pollution.

Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government is with the farmers of Malir and action will be taken against those who added waste water to the the Malir River.

Sindh Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch expressed gratitude to Advisor to CM Sindh for his assurance and hoped that his actions would improve the situation soon.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Water Malir Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

1 hour ago

Govt determined to provide ease of doing business: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.