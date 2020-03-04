Action to be taken against those polluting the Malir River: Ghulam Murtaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Human Resources and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Wednesday said the action would be taken against those involved in polluting the Malir River (Nadi) so that problems of Malir's farmers could be resolved

He said this while talking to Advisor to CM Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab here at his office, said a statement.

On this occasion, Member National Assembly Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Aabadghar Master Siddique Baloch, Noor Hassan Jokhio were also present.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and MNA Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio informed the Advisor on Environment about the loss of agricultural lands due to environmental pollution.

Murtaza Wahab assured Ghulam Murtaza Baloch that action would be taken against those who were found involved in polluting the Malir River and steps would also be taken to prevent pollution.

Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government is with the farmers of Malir and action will be taken against those who added waste water to the the Malir River.

Sindh Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch expressed gratitude to Advisor to CM Sindh for his assurance and hoped that his actions would improve the situation soon.