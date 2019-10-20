Action to be taken against violators of anti-smog act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Strict action will be taken against the violation of anti-smog protocol act and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary told APP that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measure and increase awareness. Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems including eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking at evening and morning timing.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom. He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection. He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution. Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.