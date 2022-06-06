Action to be taken against violators of law: Sana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Sunday said that action would be taken against all those who would take law in to their hands.

In response to the statement of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said the people have rejected fugitives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said they did not want to waste time to arrest those whose speech provided benefit to us. However, he said that no one would be allowed to violate the law rather sterns action would be taken against the violators.

As soon as the fugitive returned to Bani Gala through the government helicopter, he (Imran) started a new round of lies, he said.

The minister said no one came out 11 days ago and now no one would again come out of their home.