Action to be taken against violators of party discipline: Pervaiz Khattak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Pervez Khan Khattak has said that conspiracies against the government have been foiled and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of violating party discipline.

He said this while inaugurating dialysis center at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex district Nowshera on Sunday.

Pervez Khattak said strong action would be taken against violators of party discipline and those who have taken party's affairs to the media and conducted a media trial of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Defense Minister said that the conspiracies against KP government have been foiled and affairs in Punjab and Baluchistan would be settled soon.

He said that doors are open to resolve issues with consent and dialogues. He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and members of parliament have been invited to hold talks adding it would bring PTM into the mainstream.

He said that the expelled cabinet members should discuss their grievances with party leaders instead of highlighting them in media.

Our negotiations with the allies have been very successful and promises made with them would be fulfilled, he said.