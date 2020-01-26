UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action To Be Taken Against Violators Of Party Discipline: Pervaiz Khattak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Action to be taken against violators of party discipline: Pervaiz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Pervez Khan Khattak has said that conspiracies against the government have been foiled and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of violating party discipline.

He said this while inaugurating dialysis center at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex district Nowshera on Sunday.

Pervez Khattak said strong action would be taken against violators of party discipline and those who have taken party's affairs to the media and conducted a media trial of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Defense Minister said that the conspiracies against KP government have been foiled and affairs in Punjab and Baluchistan would be settled soon.

He said that doors are open to resolve issues with consent and dialogues. He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and members of parliament have been invited to hold talks adding it would bring PTM into the mainstream.

He said that the expelled cabinet members should discuss their grievances with party leaders instead of highlighting them in media.

Our negotiations with the allies have been very successful and promises made with them would be fulfilled, he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Qazi Hussain Ahmad Parliament Nowshera Sunday Media Government Cabinet Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

46 minutes ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

1 hour ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

2 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

3 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

3 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.