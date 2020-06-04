Action to be taken for not wearing masks while driving

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Thursday said that action would be taken against those who would not follow the SOPs regarding COVID-19 while driving on roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Thursday said that action would be taken against those who would not follow the SOPs regarding COVID-19 while driving on roads.

He said that wearing a mask while driving a motorcycle or a car was necessary as per SOPs, adding that eight joint teams have been formed to take action against those who do not follow SOPs at different places.

The traffic police would implement government guidelines in view of coronavirus pandemic, he said and added that citizens shouldwear masks while driving and riding motorcycles to protectthemselves and others.