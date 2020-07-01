Action to be taken for promoting hatred on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General(ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Wednesday said that miscreant's promoting hatred on social media would be dealt strictly.

Chairing a meeting of district peace committee here at his office, he said that measures were being taken against those spreading hatred against the companions of Holy Prophet(SAW)on social media.

He urged Ulema to play their effective role in promoting religious harmony, unity, peace and brotherhood.

The ADCG further said it is obligation of Ulema to give the message of love, peace, and respect of the humanity in their sermons.

On the occasion, Ulema belonging to different sects denounced the elements involved in creating sectarianism on social media and said that there is no room of sectarianism in islam.

SSP Operation Tariq Wallyat on the occasion said that strict action are being taken against those involved in disturbing peace on social media under Cyber crimes act.