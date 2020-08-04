UrduPoint.com
Action To Be Taken For Promoting Hatred On Social Media; Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

Action to be taken for promoting hatred on social media; Minister

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Bashrat Mehmood Raja Tuesday said that miscreant's promoting hatred on social media would be dealt strictly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Bashrat Mehmood Raja Tuesday said that miscreant's promoting hatred on social media would be dealt strictly.

Chairing a meeting of district peace committee here at Punjab house,he stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Bashrat urged ulema to play a role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram. "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

The Minister further said it is obligation of Ulema to give the message of love, peace, and respect of the humanity in their sermons He also appreciated the cooperation of ulema for implementing SOPs during COVID-19 pandemic and said that they had been playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony in the Rawalpindi district.

On the occasion Inspector General Punjab Police Capt�Arif Nawaz briefed the Minister that security arrangements for Muharram were underway and security in the entire province would be beefed up to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions and public gatherings.

The Ulema belonging to different sects on the occasion denounced the elements involved in creating sectarianism on social media and said that there is no room of sectarianism in islam.

They also assured the meeting of their commitment to maintain communal peace.

The meeting was attended among others by Provincial Ministers Colonel Muhammad Anwar,Raja Rashid Hafeez,Tamoor Bhatti,Ansar Majeed,Hashim Dogar ,Additional Secretary Punjab Momin Agha,IG Punjab Police, Commissioner Rawalpindi and Ulema belonging to different school of thoughts.

