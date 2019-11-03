UrduPoint.com
Action To Be Taken In Case Govt's Writ Challenged: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday said action would be taken as per law if the opposition tried to challenge writ of the government.

In a tweet, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing the opposition from plunderers and rejected people.

He said two major opposition parties supporting the JUI-F would flee, burying their politics forever.

More Stories From Pakistan

