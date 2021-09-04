UrduPoint.com

Action To Be Taken On Non-availability Of Fire Safety Equipment In Factories: Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:36 PM

Action to be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that strict action will be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories under resolution number 43 passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that strict action will be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories under resolution number 43 passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The task force will start its work from Monday to review the fire safety arrangements in the factories. In the first phase, the task force will start inspecting the industrial units.

These views were expressed by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab while presiding over a meeting on fire safety management in factories.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Fire Officer and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Commissioner Karachi's Task Force headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner would be operational from Monday and would inspect the installation of fire extinguishers, emergency gates and other fire safety equipment in the factories.

He directed the task force to prepare a comprehensive report after the operation and submit it.

The Administrator said that the task force should inspect the industrial units and action against the factories be initiated after 30 days.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Fire From

Recent Stories

PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting ..

PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting Traders of Karachi

2 minutes ago
 E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil ..

E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal

2 minutes ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 DCC meeting reviews pace of work on development pr ..

DCC meeting reviews pace of work on development projects

2 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet pays glowing tributes to hero of freed ..

AJK cabinet pays glowing tributes to hero of freedom struggle Syed Ali Shah Gill ..

8 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 9 lives with 267 new infections in ..

Covid-19 claims 9 lives with 267 new infections in 24 hours

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.