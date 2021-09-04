Action to be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that strict action will be taken on non-availability of fire safety equipment in factories under resolution number 43 passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The task force will start its work from Monday to review the fire safety arrangements in the factories. In the first phase, the task force will start inspecting the industrial units.

These views were expressed by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab while presiding over a meeting on fire safety management in factories.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Fire Officer and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Commissioner Karachi's Task Force headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner would be operational from Monday and would inspect the installation of fire extinguishers, emergency gates and other fire safety equipment in the factories.

He directed the task force to prepare a comprehensive report after the operation and submit it.

The Administrator said that the task force should inspect the industrial units and action against the factories be initiated after 30 days.