Action To Be Taken On Police Torture, Illegal Detention: IGP

Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:53 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that torture or death under police custody and illegal detention of any citizen was not tolerable at any cost as stern action would be taken against those involved in such crimes

He said that in summer and suffocating weather, provision of ventilated environment should be ensured in lock ups in police stations across the province.

He said that elimination of crimes regarding children and women especially sexual abuses was among top priorities, adding that forensic science and geo fencing were necessary for punishments of criminals.

The IGP directed to take preferential steps for eradication of heinous crimes like dacoity, murder and kidnapping on ransom so that property and lives of people could be saved.

He expressed these views during a RPO and DPO conference via video link.

In the conference issues pertaining to lockdown, graph of crimes and security issues came under discussion.

Shoaib Dastgir directed the DPOs to personally supervise the crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and anti social elements.

He said that the accused involved in manufacturing, selling and buying of metallic strings and kites did not deserve any kind of leniency so all circle officers should speed actions against accused.

Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG Investigation Fayaz Ahmad Dev, Addl IG establishment BA Nasir, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar along with other officers participated in the meeting.

