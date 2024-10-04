Action Under Way Against Fraud Food Business Operators: Bilal Yaseen
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that strict action is being take against all those involved in doing fraud in food business.
According to official sources here, the minister, along with Punjab Food Authority director general (DG), carried out an operation in the city area. Raids were conducted on four famous bakeries and 'Nimko' units. On violation,
one unit had been sealed while fine of Rs 0.8 million had been imposed on other three units. As much as 3,200 litres of used and substandard oil had been discarded besides 55-kg of 'Rang Kat' and banned food colours.
Bilal Yaseen said that action had been taken because substandard oil was being used for preparing 'Nimko'.
He further said that poor cleanliness arrangements had been witnessed in the processing area while there was no training or medical certificates of employees.
Bakery and confectionery items were being prepared in untidy area and there was a lot of foul smell as well, he said and added that rats and other insects were also seen in storage area.
Bilal said, "Use of substandard oil and prohibited items in food preparation process results in spreading diseases."
The minister said unhealthy food business would not be tolerated at all adding that people should call helpline 1223 to inform about elements involved in running unhealthy food business.
