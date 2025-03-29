Action Under Way Against Public Transport Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The district administration has launched a crackdown against overcharging in public transport during Eid days.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has formed special squads to take strict action against the transporters who were indulged in overcharging ahead Eidul-Fitr 2025.
He said that the crackdown would be intensified during Eid days and heavy fines would be imposed in addition to impounding the vehicles of those transporters who would be found involved in charging excessive fares.
He said that District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) squads would also conduct inspections of the vehicles at checkpoints.
He said that 101 buses and wagons were inspected on Saturday and a total fine of Rs.22000/- was imposed on the drivers of 38 vehicles due to overcharging of fare.
Similarly, another fine of Rs. 22,000 was also imposed on the vehicles operating without route permits, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has directed the RTA Secretary to ensure refund of overcharged fare to the passengers.
He also directed the special squads to remain active throughout Eid holidays to curb violations and safeguard the commuters.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister vows to improve public hospitals4 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Shawwal moon sighting4 minutes ago
-
Action under way against public transport overcharging4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi directs public parks to be exclusive for families on Eid4 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman orders immediate activation of OPD lift at PIC4 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Laki Marwat4 minutes ago
-
CM orders foolproof security on Eid24 minutes ago
-
Speedy justice to be ensured to rape victim: Hina Butt24 minutes ago
-
Three bootleggers arrested24 minutes ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan reviewed24 minutes ago
-
NPF expanding welfare, real estate & technology initiatives for Police: MD Rizvi24 minutes ago
-
DS Railways directs for ensuring best travel facilities for passengers24 minutes ago