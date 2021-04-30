Action underway against COVID-19 SOPs violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt®Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that district administration along with Rangers and Police was fully active in curbing the spread of coronavirus and indiscriminate action was being taken against the violators.

According to a handout issued here, while conducting raids in various areas of the city, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Sikandar with ASP Timur sealed 4 shops in the commercial market area and imposed fine on three shops and two restaurants at Murree road, for violating the timing schedule issued by the government while two persons were also arrested.

Similarly in the Sadiqabad area,11 people were arrested and a fine was imposed on eight shops and two restaurants.

Meanwhile, during an operation in Imam Bara road area five outlets including two shops and three restaurants were sealed.