Action Underway Against Illegal Housing Societies: Shahadat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said Capital Development Authority (CDA) was taking action against all illegal housing societies being developed in its jurisdiction as per by-laws and the Constitution.

During 'question hour' in Senate, he said there were 117 illegal housing societies being built in the domain of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which had been serviced notices and further inquiry was in progress against them.

He also admitted that there were certain societies which purchase a small portion of land and sell out more than the available land. In this context, the civic body had started an aggressive media campaign against such developers which were allegedly involved in illegitimate practices, he added.

Shahadat further said the interior ministry was also addressing the grievances of the public into the matter.

Responding to Senator Fawzia Arshad's query, he said there were 16 housing societies registered with Cooperative Societies Department, ICT which include; Multi-professionals Cooperative Housing Society, Federation of Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society, Services Cooperative Housing Society, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society, J&K Cooperative Housing Society, Cabinet Division Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Engineers Cooperative Housing Society, Ministry of Interior Cooperative Housing Society, Accounts Group Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society, National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society, CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society, IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

He made it clear that the approval of layout plan and no-objection certificate was being granted by the CDA on the basis of certain terms and conditions. If some developers did not meet the criteria, the civic authority had termed them null and void, he added.

