Action urged against land encroachers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The local authorities have come up with stern action against unlawful occupation of land and remove structure reared on such land and properties.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak held a meeting realizing strategies in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Use and Building Control Act 2021 to ensure appropriate planning and combat the land grabbing culture, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from different public offices including Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), directorate of Local Government, irrigation department.

The DC urged the relevant offices to expedite action under the relevant laws against the individuals and groups involved in unlawful occupation of land.

The meeting was informed that as many as 22 notices had been served to comply with the ins and outs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Use and Building Control Act 2021.

The district administration in ongoing move warned with tough penalties if any individual or group found unlawfully occupying state land, graveyards, flood water channels.

The meeting also suggested that structures reared on such land upon receipt/served of notices should also be removed in consonance with the set measures and specified time frame.

The meeting was apprised that anti-encroachment schedules were already underway across the district against land grabbers and appropriate action was underway against those involved in construction work on state land without getting no objection certificate (NOC) from the relevant quarters.

The meeting observed that illegal construction on the watercourses, flood water channels was another big issue. The administration while urging departments concerned, sought immediate removal of such structures. The choked water channels and drains in the district areas should be cleared and retrieved from the clutches of land mafia with prompting legal action.