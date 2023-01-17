UrduPoint.com

Action Urged For Routine Profiteering At Motorway Tuck Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Action urged for routine profiteering at motorway tuck shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Travelers have urged the authorities to take strict action against the tuck shop owners who are engaged in profiteering on motorways and taking advantage of the high volume of travelers passing through the area.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a passenger traveling from Islamabad to Lahore, Saad Zaheer said that business owners at motorways have unfairly increased the prices and making excessive profits. He said that various items at the tuck shops do not come under the essential commodities but tuck shops along the motorway are selling products at significantly higher prices than the printed prices.

He said that it is not appropriate for businesses to engage in profiteering, which is the act of unfairly taking advantage of a location and situation to make excessive profits.

Another traveler at Motorway M2, Masood Shah raised the concern over the substandard and unhygienic food items being sold at the various tuck shops on the motorways.

He said that food items are stored in unsanitary conditions, have low quality, and with no expiry date.

When contacted by National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the spokesperson said that price control is the responsibility of local administration and assistant commissioners. He said motorway police cannot enforce the rate lists but when travelers lodge complaints with the motorway police about overcharging and sub-standard food, the complaints are forwarded to the relevant authorities for action.

He advised consumers to be vigilant and to report any instances of suspected profiteering to the relevant assistant commissioners by contacting the phone numbers available on the rate lists.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Business Motorway Price From

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

13 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.