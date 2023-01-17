Action urged for routine profiteering at motorway tuck shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Travelers have urged the authorities to take strict action against the tuck shop owners who are engaged in profiteering on motorways and taking advantage of the high volume of travelers passing through the area.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a passenger traveling from Islamabad to Lahore, Saad Zaheer said that business owners at motorways have unfairly increased the prices and making excessive profits. He said that various items at the tuck shops do not come under the essential commodities but tuck shops along the motorway are selling products at significantly higher prices than the printed prices.

He said that it is not appropriate for businesses to engage in profiteering, which is the act of unfairly taking advantage of a location and situation to make excessive profits.

Another traveler at Motorway M2, Masood Shah raised the concern over the substandard and unhygienic food items being sold at the various tuck shops on the motorways.

He said that food items are stored in unsanitary conditions, have low quality, and with no expiry date.

When contacted by National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the spokesperson said that price control is the responsibility of local administration and assistant commissioners. He said motorway police cannot enforce the rate lists but when travelers lodge complaints with the motorway police about overcharging and sub-standard food, the complaints are forwarded to the relevant authorities for action.

He advised consumers to be vigilant and to report any instances of suspected profiteering to the relevant assistant commissioners by contacting the phone numbers available on the rate lists.