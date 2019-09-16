Action warned against alleged 'private torture cell'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur district, Javed Khan Dolatzai, has warned that action would be taken against the police official if found involved in having private torture cell.

According to a press release issued here, he said that if anyone had information about presence of private torture cell of police in Bahawalpur district, he or she could contact Chief Minister Complaint Cell. "Chief Minister Complaint Cell will take action including recommending departmental action against the police official if he found involved in making a private torture cell," he said.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed to change police station culture. "It is need of hour to change police attitude with people at police station," he said, adding that Punjab chief minister himself monitoring the process to change police culture.

Dolatzai who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that a common man would be provided with access to swift and easy justice.