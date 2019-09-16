UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Warned Against Alleged 'private Torture Cell'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Action warned against alleged 'private torture cell'

Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur district, Javed Khan Dolatzai, has warned that action would be taken against the police official if found involved in having private torture cell

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur district, Javed Khan Dolatzai, has warned that action would be taken against the police official if found involved in having private torture cell.

According to a press release issued here, he said that if anyone had information about presence of private torture cell of police in Bahawalpur district, he or she could contact Chief Minister Complaint Cell. "Chief Minister Complaint Cell will take action including recommending departmental action against the police official if he found involved in making a private torture cell," he said.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed to change police station culture. "It is need of hour to change police attitude with people at police station," he said, adding that Punjab chief minister himself monitoring the process to change police culture.

Dolatzai who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that a common man would be provided with access to swift and easy justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Police Station Man Bahawalpur Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

30 seconds ago

Iran May Release UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero in ..

23 minutes ago

Rouhani Plans No Meeting With Trump on General Ass ..

33 minutes ago

40,000 Kashmiris arrested since August 5, says WPI ..

43 minutes ago

Al Jalila Foundation launches 5th Edition of #PINK ..

53 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Committee for Media Cooperation disc ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.