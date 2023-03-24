UrduPoint.com

Action Will Be Taken Against Profiteers Under New Ordinance In Ramazan: CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput Friday said that strict action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers under the new ordinance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput Friday said that strict action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers under the new ordinance.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on controlling prices of essential commodities here. It was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Industries, Commissioner Karachi and others. All the Divisional Commissioners also attended the meeting through a video link.

The CS said that fines and arrests would be made under the ordinance and commodities would be auctioned at official rates.

The fine limit would be up to Rs100,000, he added.

The CS said that shops would be sealed for 30 days and commodities would be auctioned at official rates.

Officers of agriculture and labour departments would also work under Deputy Commissioners in the holy month of Ramadan.

About 7.8 million houses had been provided with wheat flour subsidy, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

