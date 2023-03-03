UrduPoint.com

Action Will Be Taken Against The Encroachment Facilitators; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Action will be taken against the encroachment facilitators; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday said that action would be taken against shopkeepers who would allow encroachments in front of their shops.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city, including Fawara chowk, Raja bazaar, Jamia Masjid road, Bagh Sardaran and others, to review the performance of the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign launched by the Municipal corporation, Rawalpindi(MCR).

The Commissioner said the Primary cause of the huge rush and traffic jams was the encroachment on both sides of the road.

Liaqat said removing encroachments was the government's top priority; however, the traders' role was essential to end violations as only administrative measures could not prove result oriented.

The Commissioner said that the traffic situation was growing better because of the anti-encroachment drive and added that MCR had cleared many roads from the encroachers by starting an effective campaign.

Meanwhile, President Traders Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir, lauded the role of the Commissioner for taking an interest in the development of city projects and making the city free from encroachers.

He admitted that traffic flow had improved due to the anti-encroachment drive, but there is a need to do more work in this regard.

