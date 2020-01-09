Actions against 24 illegal housing societies initiated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Thursday launched crackdown on 24 illegal housing societies and directed concerned authorities to disconnect their electricity and sui-gas connections.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Ameen Gul informed media persons that actions would be initiated against those housing societies who failed to obtain NOC.

He said that provincial government has ordered action against illegal societies to protect agriculture land from conversion into residential schemes besides protection of environment.

He said that letters have been dispatched to police department against 24 illegal housing societies while Wapda and SNGPL have also been asked to disconnect electricity and gas connections of these societies.

