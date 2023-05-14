Actions against miscreants involved in attacks, violence continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The operations of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private institutions in Punjab.

In this regard, the police teams have arrested more than 3,186 miscreants from different districts across province.

The police spokesperson said here on Sunday that more than 157 police officers and officials were injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab, whereas, 95 vehicles of Punjab police were damaged and set on fire.

According to the details, 27 vehicles of Lahore Police, 19 vehicles of Rawalpindi, 21 of Faisalabad, nine of Mianwali, four vehicles of Multan police, five of Sialkot, three of Gujranwala, a vehicle in Attock, one vehicle of Toba Tek Singh, two vehicles of Jhang police and three vehicles of police constabulary were damaged and set on fire.

Likewise, 13 privately owned vehicles were also damaged by the miscreants.

Moreover, 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were also severely damaged.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive installations, public and private properties, police teams, did not deserve any sympathy. These miscreants were being identified and traced out through available CCTV footages and video recordings. All the elements involved in the vandalism and spoilage of peace would be brought under the law and punishments would be meted out to them, he added.