UrduPoint.com

Actions Against Miscreants Involved In Attacks, Violence Continued

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Actions against miscreants involved in attacks, violence continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The operations of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private institutions in Punjab.

In this regard, the police teams have arrested more than 3,186 miscreants from different districts across province.

The police spokesperson said here on Sunday that more than 157 police officers and officials were injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab, whereas, 95 vehicles of Punjab police were damaged and set on fire.

According to the details, 27 vehicles of Lahore Police, 19 vehicles of Rawalpindi, 21 of Faisalabad, nine of Mianwali, four vehicles of Multan police, five of Sialkot, three of Gujranwala, a vehicle in Attock, one vehicle of Toba Tek Singh, two vehicles of Jhang police and three vehicles of police constabulary were damaged and set on fire.

Likewise, 13 privately owned vehicles were also damaged by the miscreants.

Moreover, 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were also severely damaged.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive installations, public and private properties, police teams, did not deserve any sympathy. These miscreants were being identified and traced out through available CCTV footages and video recordings. All the elements involved in the vandalism and spoilage of peace would be brought under the law and punishments would be meted out to them, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Fire Police Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Attock Criminals Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

8 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

23 minutes ago
 Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese com ..

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean an ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Dev ..

UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.