Actions Against Non-vaccinated Vendors Continue

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

The city administration continued its actions against non-vaccinated people in different areas on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The city administration continued its actions against non-vaccinated people in different areas on Monday.

Apart from checking the coronavirus vaccination cards of those working in shops, restaurants and shopping malls, the administration also reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Mominabad Sadaf Azam visited various shopping centers, mobile markets, electronics markets and restaurants of Mominabad sub-division. She checked the masks and coronavirus vaccine cards of shopkeepers, restaurant managers and other staff.

The shops of 4 unvaccinated vendors were sealed while fines were imposed on the restaurants. The Assistant Commissioner asked the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated shopkeepers to get themselves vaccinated within three days and the shops would be de-sealed after submission of affidavit.

The Assistant Commissioner imposed fines of Rs. 500 each on the citizens not wearing masks and also distributed masks among the citizens.

