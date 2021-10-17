UrduPoint.com

Actions Against Price Hike: 13 FIRs Registered 157 Booked, 119 Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has booked 157 people, sealed 119 shops and registered 13 first information reports (FIRs) against the retailers for overcharging the customers and creating artificial inflation in the Federal capital.

The civil administration was making all-out efforts to control inflation, besides ensuring the availability of essential kitchen items at government notified rates, said Additional Deputy commissioner, Rana Waqas.

Talking to APP, he said at least 21 magistrates were inspecting shops and general stores in their respective jurisdictions for display of price lists and adherence to notifIed rates for essential commodities.

Sharing details about the recent action taken by the civil administration against price hike, he said as many as 5291 inspections were made since September 2021 and a fine of Rs 774300 was imposed to the shopkeepers.

Similarly, he said around 3246 shoppers were fined for not displaying official rate list issued by the deputy commissioner office on daily basis.

To a query, he said some 35 fair price stalls were setup across the city where 20kg sack of wheat flour was available at Rs 1100, while the sugar prices were being maintained through checking and penalizing the fleecers.

To a query, he said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat was paying surprise visits to the markets and Sunday Bazaar to check selling of edibles at government notifed rates.

The civil administration was doing utmost efforts to meet demand and supply gap to provide maximum relief to the masses, he maintained.

