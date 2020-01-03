Actions being taken against delinquent officials: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration was taking actions against delinquent officials to bring more transparency in its departments to facilitate maximum people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration was taking actions against delinquent officials to bring more transparency in its departments to facilitate maximum people.

'Internal Accountability within the department is our top priority,' said Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat while addressing an award ceremony held at Pakistan National Council of Arts on Friday.

Recalling the performance of local administration during one year, he said the department had established 5 shelter homes 'PanaahGaah' across the city where three time meal and accommodation was being provided to the needy and poor people.

Under the clean and green Islamabad campaign, he said, around one million saplings were planted so far to add more greenery in the city.

More than 15,000 kanals encroached land was also retrieved by the authorities in collaboration with Capital Department Authority and other stake holders.

The assistant commissioners were coordinating with municipal staff and was imposing fines on littering to keep the city clean, he maintained.

To promote the paper less culture under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's digital Pakistan, ICT has launched a price app 'Durust Dam' that allows citizens to see daily prices of essential commodities besides lodging complaints against the profiteers.

Under the campaign of tobacco free Islamabad nearly 100 drug awareness campaigns were also organized in educational institutes.

'Civil servants belong to public and always ready to serve them', said, Kanwal Shauzab, a parliamentarian while dispelling the public perception on the bureaucrats that they were political influenced.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali urged the employees to perform their duties with honesty and do not show slackness on duty.

The system of reward and punishment should be implemented in its true spirit to strengthen the institution, he added.

Souvenirs and awards were also distributed among the ICT staff, Journalist community and civil society members on the occasion.