Actions Taken By PTI Tantamount To Waging War Against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2023 | 02:56 PM

The Defence Minister says there may be political disagreements, but it does not mean that attacks should be carried out on properties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday stated that there might be political disagreements, but it did not mean that attacks should be carried out on properties. The actions taken by the PTI are tantamount to waging war against Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif stated that on May 9, armed groups affiliated with the PTI launched attacks on military installations in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, and Lahore during violent incidents.

He expressed these words while talking to a news organization on Friday.

He further added that arrests have been made in Pakistan before, including myself and several members of my political party. While we have been arrested, we have never pursued a policy of violence. We have never attacked military or security installations in response to arrests.

The minister said that the miscreants of the PTI deliberately planned and carried out attacks on military installations, which is equivalent to waging war against Pakistan.

He further added that the trials of the attackers would be conducted in military courts according to the prescribed legal procedures. “We are not creating new courts or new laws; the existing laws are already in place. Such individuals will have the right to appeal in High Courts and then the Supreme Court. We are making efforts to regain control of the situation. Peace has been restored in the cities, and in a few days, the situation will return to normal,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said that the elections would take place in October as scheduled.

