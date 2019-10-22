UrduPoint.com
Actions To Be Taken Against Illegal Constructions In Katchi Abadis: Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Tuesday said action would be taken against the owners and contractors of illegal multi-storeyed buildings located in Katchi Abadis.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority chaired by Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, said a statement.

Regional Directors including Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Director General Anjum Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Katchi Abadi briefed the meeting about budget and functioning of the authority.

The meeting also decided that the proposed budget of Katchi Abadi Authority of Rs. 417.383 millions for the year 2019-20 would be presented in the Sindh cabinet meeting.

Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch instructed the secretary to conduct survey of multi-storeyed buildings in Katchi Abadies and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the relevant authorities for the high rise buildings should be checked.

The minister also directed the secretary Katchi Abadi to form an inquiry committee on the issue of lease challan of vacant plots in Bedal Colony Karachi and report of the proposed inquiry committee be submitted within a week.

Ghulam Murtaza also directed the regional directors of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur to work together with commissioners and deputy commissioners to increase the collection of dues.

He said construction of multi-storeyed buildings in the Katchi Abadies was illegal and action would be taken against owners and contractors of such buildings, adding no one was above the law.

The minister directed the regional directors to play their role in achieving the targets and said only the officers performing well would be given posting and strict action would be taken against those who perform poorly.

