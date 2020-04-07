Actions to be taken against responsible of wheat, sugar crisis: Ali Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis would be made public till April 25, to expose and penalize those found involved in it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis would be made public till April 25, to expose and penalize those found involved in it.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed from day one to make the corruption free Pakistan and the strict action would be taken against those looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had merely raised slogans to bring stability and prosperity during their regimes while the PTI government was converting them into reality by utilizing all resources to financially empower and provide relief to the people.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the government was determined to recover the looted wealth that would be utilized on the development and welfare of the masses of the country.

He said the leadership of PML-N and PPP were involved in massive corruption, adding that during the tenure of PPP the prices of sugar had reached up to Rs140 per kilogram.

No committee had been constituted by the Sindh government on wheat smuggling while the PTI government had sincerely formed a commission to probe the wheat and sugar issues, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making all-out efforts to curtail and curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak and also announced hefty economic relief package to financially assist the people.

He urged the opposition parties to take unified stance to jointly fight the deadly pandemic.